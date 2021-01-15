ASHE Is Hiring An Account Executive To Start Immediately In New York, NY

ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within.

Position: Full Time Account Executive

Start Date: As soon as possible

Location: New York, NY

This position is responsible for supporting the Founder and Director with PR and marketing efforts in management of multiple accounts.

Compensation: Discussed upon offer

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

● Pitching editors for market consideration and handling outreach to VIP and influencers for gifting

● Drafting and distributing content such as newsletters and press releases

● Conducting research to support PR planning and strategy

● Preparing client decks, notes and reports

● Participating in brainstorming and planning sessions

● Maintaining and updating the agency’s internal and client facing documents

● Obtaining press clippings in a timely manner, scanning dailies/websites, etc that apply to your division to alert team accordingly; putting together client press reports

● Preparing influencer lists and pitch grids

● Assisting the Founder and Director with daily duties of account management and client servicing

● Assisting in organization and execution of events, campaigns etc.

● Coordinating and handling logistics for sample trafficking and gifting

Qualifications:

● Prior experience in a public relations position

● Flexible, willing to learn, and a dedicated hard worker

● Excellent time management skills

● High level of attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to prioritize quick demands and deadlines

● Proficient in Microsoft Powerpoint, Word and Excel

● Experience with building decks or creating content on InDesign, Photoshop, and/or Keynote as a plus

Benefits:

● Uncapped vacation days

● Potential growth within the company

● Potential to bring in new clients, and be compensated for such

● Experience communicating directly with clients, editors and influencers

● Learning the in’s and out’s of the public relations field across several industries (fashion, beauty, lifestyle and beyond!)

To apply, please send your resume with the subject line “Account Executive” to: Chelsea Simunovich, Director, chelsea@ashe.agency

