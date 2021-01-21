Babel Fair Showroom Is Seeking Sales Interns In New York, NY (Remote)
Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a remote intern! 2-3 days required. Babel Fair Showroom represents international designers and works with notable retailers (Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdales, etc). This is a wholesale intern position and unpaid.
Our Intern will have a great opportunity to learn about the wholesale side of fashion retail, as well as work with great designers and buyers. We are a small company so there is a lot of opportunity to grow and learn within our business. Can start immediately!
Skills & Responsibilities:
- Store research and email outreach
- Data entry into Showroom Exchange
- Assisting on Zoom
- Assistance with Social Media
- Sample Management
Job Title: Sales Intern
Time: 15-20 hrs/week
UNPAID: This position is unpaid but can be used for school credit.
To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com, subject line Sales Internship.