16 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including a beauty editor-beloved vitamin C serum, one of our all-time favorite scented candles and reusable cotton pads that'll make your beauty routine a bit more sustainable.
Author:
Publish date:
fenty-beauty-slick-woods

Plenty of retailers are having sales right now — and if you do a little digging, there are some pretty enticing beauty deals to be found.

Each week, I'll be rounding up my favorites, the discounted makeup, hair, skin-care and wellness items I deem so legit, I'd recommend them to my best friend or my mom or my sister — or you, dear Fashionista readers. In other words, they're actually good.

This week's finds include a beauty editor-beloved vitamin C serum, one of our all-time favorite scented candles and reusable cotton pads that'll make your beauty routine a bit more sustainable. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

virtue-restorative-treatment-mask
beautystat-universal-c-skin-refiner
nest-fragrances-moroccan-amber-classic-candle
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

dermstore beauty sale promo
Beauty

33 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including deep discounts on makeup by Rihanna and by Pat McGrath, plus a whole slew of skin-care favorites.

uoma-badass-icon-lipstick-hp
Beauty

11 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including some of our favorite vitamin C-packed skin brighteners and a glow-enhancing face mist celebrities and influencers swear by.

uoma-beauty-promo
Beauty

13 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including a brightening eye cream, best-selling makeup finds and one of the most luxurious sheet masks we've ever encountered.

fenty-beauty-concealer-promo
Beauty

21 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

This week's picks include volumizing hair stylers, skin soothers for face and body and a lightweight sunscreen that's perfect for the dog days of summer.