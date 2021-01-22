17 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including our beauty director's favorite sheet mask, silk hair accessories as chic as they are functional and some dazzling (literally) makeup picks.

Photo: Courtesy of Slip Silk

Plenty of retailers are having sales right now — and if you do a little digging, there are some pretty enticing beauty deals to be found.

Each week, I'll be rounding up my favorites, the discounted makeup, hair, skin-care and wellness items I deem so legit, I'd recommend them to my best friend or my mom or my sister — or you, dear Fashionista readers. In other words, they're actually good.

This week's finds include our beauty director's favorite sheet mask, silk hair accessories as chic as they are functional and some dazzling (literally) makeup picks. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.