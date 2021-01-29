17 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including a gentle retinol-spiked face oil, must-try styling tools for curly hair and a coconut-scented body butter your winter skin definitely needs.
verso-facial-oil-main

Plenty of retailers are having sales right now — and if you do a little digging, there are some pretty enticing beauty deals to be found.

Each week, I'll be rounding up my favorites, the discounted makeup, hair, skin-care and wellness items I deem so legit, I'd recommend them to my best friend or my mom or my sister — or you, dear Fashionista readers. In other words, they're actually good.

This week's finds include a gentle retinol-spiked face oil, must-try styling tools for curly hair and a coconut-scented body butter your winter skin definitely needs. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

covergirl-outlast-extreme-full-coverage-foundation
pattern-beauty-mini-tools-bundle
uoma-say-what-foundation
17
Gallery
17 Images

