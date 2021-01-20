Sen. Bernie Sanders Has a Sustainable Fashion Moment at the Presidential Inauguration

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

There was a lot of fashion chatter surrounding the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, from the role emerging American talent played in it to the representation of Black designers to the surprise Miu Miu credit spotted on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. But it was arguably the Democratic Senator from Vermont, Bernard "Bernie" Sanders, who stood out from the socially-distant crowd with his sensible attire, which also made a sustainability statement.

After many started calling out Sen. Sanders' look — and his mittens, specifically — on Twitter, Buzzfeed News reporter Ruby Cramer added some context: They're actually made by teacher in Vermont named Jen Ellis, from repurposed and recycled textiles, and he's had them for years. His Burton jacket was another repeat from his closet, according to Vogue. (You might recognize it.)

With more and more people intrigued by #BerniesMittens, Ellis took to social media herself to share their sustainability credits. "They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles)," she wrote.

And people really can't get enough.

