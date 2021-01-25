Sponsored Story

Bindya NY Is Hiring A Sales Account Executive In New York, NY (Remote)

Bindya NY fashion accessory and resortwear company looking for an account executive focusing on sales.
Bindya NY fashion accessory and resortwear company looking for an account executive focusing on sales. Must have a few years experience in fashion or accessory sales. Candidate must be highly motivated and must be able to establish relationships with retailers as well as work with existing ones.

Responsibilities

  • maintain current accounts as well as develop new ones
  • take on all aspects of sales- cold calling, email outreach, sample send outs and management, zoom market appointments.
  • relationships in the industry with buyers
  • analyze sales reports and develop sales strategies and marketing materials.

Right now this position is remote.

Please email resumes to- bindya@bindyany.com

