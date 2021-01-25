Bindya NY Is Hiring A Sales Account Executive In New York, NY (Remote)
Bindya NY fashion accessory and resortwear company looking for an account executive focusing on sales. Must have a few years experience in fashion or accessory sales. Candidate must be highly motivated and must be able to establish relationships with retailers as well as work with existing ones.
Responsibilities
- maintain current accounts as well as develop new ones
- take on all aspects of sales- cold calling, email outreach, sample send outs and management, zoom market appointments.
- relationships in the industry with buyers
- analyze sales reports and develop sales strategies and marketing materials.
Right now this position is remote.
Please email resumes to- bindya@bindyany.com