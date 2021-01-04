BLOSSOM INDUSTRIES, INC. ‘ILOVEPLUM’ IS HIRING A Part-time E-COMMERCE ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY

Iloveplum is looking for a motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable e-commerce assistant.

Iloveplum is looking for a motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable e-commerce assistant. Experience in fashion preferred, interest in children’s fashion is a plus. Work in a fast-paced growing start-up. You will work alongside the owner/founder as well as the design and sales teams.

Ecommerce

Customer Service - Main point of contact for day-to-day customer inquiries and concerns and elevate the customer experience.

Manage all inquiries and communicate promptly concerning customer orders, returns, refunds, technical help, stock search, general inquiries and more via phone, email, live chat and social media.

Maximize cross and upselling opportunities in all email and phone correspondence by suggesting related products to original inquiries, as well as alternatives to sold out requests.

Ability to detect design and technical issues from a user’s perspective and provide team with feedback as it relates to site design, navigation, return policies, FAQ, and anything else related to serving customers.

Ensure orders are shipped on a timely basis (48hrs) and notify customer and management if problems/delays arise

Optimize current customer service processes for clear opportunities and execute.

Office management

Maintain the phone

Order office supplies as needed

Receive and track returns. Ship back to the warehouse on a weekly basis.

SKILLS:

Experience in customer service w/ excellent written and phone skills

Experience in fashion industry a plus

Proficiency in word, excel and

Extremely organized

Strategic thinker to drive business forward

A ‘can do it all’ attitude

Comfortable working with a small team

PART-TIME POSITION - 20 HOURS PER WEEK

COMPENSATION: $20/HR.

If interested, please email your resume and cover letter to Francesca@blossominc.com.