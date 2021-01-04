BLOSSOM INDUSTRIES, INC. ‘ILOVEPLUM’ IS HIRING A Part-time E-COMMERCE ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY
Iloveplum is looking for a motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable e-commerce assistant. Experience in fashion preferred, interest in children’s fashion is a plus. Work in a fast-paced growing start-up. You will work alongside the owner/founder as well as the design and sales teams.
Ecommerce
- Customer Service - Main point of contact for day-to-day customer inquiries and concerns and elevate the customer experience.
- Manage all inquiries and communicate promptly concerning customer orders, returns, refunds, technical help, stock search, general inquiries and more via phone, email, live chat and social media.
- Maximize cross and upselling opportunities in all email and phone correspondence by suggesting related products to original inquiries, as well as alternatives to sold out requests.
- Ability to detect design and technical issues from a user’s perspective and provide team with feedback as it relates to site design, navigation, return policies, FAQ, and anything else related to serving customers.
- Ensure orders are shipped on a timely basis (48hrs) and notify customer and management if problems/delays arise
- Optimize current customer service processes for clear opportunities and execute.
Office management
- Maintain the phone
- Order office supplies as needed
- Receive and track returns. Ship back to the warehouse on a weekly basis.
SKILLS:
- Experience in customer service w/ excellent written and phone skills
- Experience in fashion industry a plus
- Proficiency in word, excel and
- Extremely organized
- Strategic thinker to drive business forward
- A ‘can do it all’ attitude
- Comfortable working with a small team
- PART-TIME POSITION - 20 HOURS PER WEEK
- COMPENSATION: $20/HR.
If interested, please email your resume and cover letter to Francesca@blossominc.com.