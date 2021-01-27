BONDEYE JEWELRY® IS HIRING BRAND & OPERATIONS COORDINATOR
What we’re looking for:
Someone who is organized, proactive, detail-oriented, & solution-driven. There is nothing more important than your attitude! We are looking for someone with a can-do, positive mentality, to assist and take initiative on day-to-day tasks.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Assist in Coordinating x Scheduling launches, new collections, collaborations, etc. for the brand
- Design x Development assistance & interaction in NYC Jewelry District (experience in jewelry is not required for this)
- Internal office Showroom management – inventory feed x organization,
- Assist in digital space; create/design brand marketing assets for social media, newsletters, campaigns, gifting, collaborations, partnerships, photoshoots, etc.
Candidate Qualifications:
- Bachelors Degree
- Detail-Focused, Multi-Tasker/Dynamic, while in a fast-pace environment
- Exceptional Organization Skills while Multitasking
- Microsoft Excel
- Quick Learner – Solution-Oriented
- Social Media Experience
- Strong Communication skills
- Positive Attitude! No task too small or too large mentality- you will have your hands in everything!
Not required, additional qualifications:
- Background in jewelry / merchandising / inventory management
- Adobe Photoshop
- Shopify / Squarespace
- Facebook / Instagram – ads, analytics, etc.
To apply: Please email all Resumes and Cover Letters to info@bondeyejewelry.com, subject line: Brand and Operations Coordinator