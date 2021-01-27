BONDEYE JEWELRY® IS HIRING BRAND & OPERATIONS COORDINATOR

Bondeye Jewelry® is looking for a part-time, NYC based, Brand x Operations Coordinator to join our internal New York team. We are growing & fast!

What we’re looking for:

Someone who is organized, proactive, detail-oriented, & solution-driven. There is nothing more important than your attitude! We are looking for someone with a can-do, positive mentality, to assist and take initiative on day-to-day tasks.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assist in Coordinating x Scheduling launches, new collections, collaborations, etc. for the brand

Design x Development assistance & interaction in NYC Jewelry District (experience in jewelry is not required for this)

Internal office Showroom management – inventory feed x organization,

Assist in digital space; create/design brand marketing assets for social media, newsletters, campaigns, gifting, collaborations, partnerships, photoshoots, etc.

Candidate Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree

Detail-Focused, Multi-Tasker/Dynamic, while in a fast-pace environment

Exceptional Organization Skills while Multitasking

Microsoft Excel

Quick Learner – Solution-Oriented

Social Media Experience

Strong Communication skills

Positive Attitude! No task too small or too large mentality- you will have your hands in everything!

Not required, additional qualifications:

Background in jewelry / merchandising / inventory management

Adobe Photoshop

Shopify / Squarespace

Facebook / Instagram – ads, analytics, etc.

To apply: Please email all Resumes and Cover Letters to info@bondeyejewelry.com, subject line: Brand and Operations Coordinator