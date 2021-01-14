Must Read: Bridget Foley Leaves 'WWD,' J.Lo Covers 'Elle'

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Image

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Bridget Foley leaves WWD

After three decades, Bridget Foley is out at WWD, according to The Cut. Matthew Schneier reports that she was "dismissed from her position" as executive editor; it's unclear if she will continue to contribute to the publication. "It's a huge part of my life," Foley told The Cut. "It's been a privilege to cover this industry through such remarkable times of change. I was privileged as a chronicler, and also as a participant, to be involved at a very heady time in fashion and media." {The Cut}

Jennifer Lopez fronts Elle

Jennifer Lopez is on the February 2021 cover of Elle — photographed by Micaiah Carter and styled by Alex White — talking "Marry Me" (her forthcoming rom-com co-starring Owen Wilson and Maluma), as well as JLo Beauty, the evolution of Latin music and more with Laia García-Furtado. {Elle}

Photo: Micaiah Carter/Courtesy of Hearst

Rihanna and artist Lorna Simpson collaborate on Essence's January/February 2021 cover

Meanwhile, Essence released the artwork for its January/February 2021 issue, starring Rihanna by artist Lorna Simpson. "Lorna is a legend," Rihanna told the magazine. "Honestly, I just didn't think I could get her. But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself." {Essence}

Ib Kamara named editor-in-chief of Dazed

Dazed announced some big changes to its masthead this week. Isabella Burley, Emma Wyman and Jamie Reid are stepping down from their positions as editor-in-chief, fashion director and art director, respectively. Ib Kamara joins the title as editor-in-chief, while Lynette Nylander will be its new executive editorial director. {Fashionista Inbox}

Skims launches hosiery

Kim Kardashian West's Skims is expanding into a new category with its latest launch. The "solutionwear" brand introduced hosiery with four products, each available in four shades: Nude Support Tights ($42), Mid Support Tights ($42), Full Control Tights ($48) and a Hosiery Bralette ($36). See select images from the campaign, photographed by Vanessa Beecroft, in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

10 Gallery 10 Images

ADIFF publishes "Open Source Fashion Cookbook," making design more accessible

ADIFF, the ethical fashion brand founded by Angela Luna and Loulwa Al Saad, is releasing its spin on a lookbook: a "cookbook" with "recipes" teaching readers how to make certain basic and solution-based products (such as a blanket jacket and a shirt dress) from readily-available upcycled materials. It also contains contributions from thought leaders in the sustainability space, including Celine Semaan, Aditi Mayer and more. The "Open Source Fashion Cookbook" ($60) will be available for purchase on ADIFF's website. {Fashionista Inbox}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.