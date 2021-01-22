Great Outfits in Fashion History: Camilla Belle in One of Marc Jacobs's Most Iconic Collections for Louis Vuitton

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It is a personal and somewhat strongly-held opinion of mine that the fashion industry as a whole hit a creative peak which began somewhere in 2008 and ended roughly in 2013. That isn't to say there haven't been highlights since then; rather, it seemed nearly every designer was firing on all cylinders in those years.

Take, for example, Marc Jacobs's Fall 2009 collection for Louis Vuitton — you know, the one with the black satin bunny ears and thigh-high brocade boots that Madonna modeled in the ad campaign? It's arguably among his most iconic for the brand, an ode to the '80s and models as muses (inspired by research for his role as 2009 Met Gala chair for the exhibition of the same name) with an undercurrent of kink.

There was also a subversive kind of demureness to the collection, with the shades of pinks and nudes in ruffled and ruched fabrics. That was the vibe Camilla Belle went for when she chose look 28 to wear to Louis Vuitton's Spring 2010 runway (the one with the afros — not a creative highlight of the period) in October 2009. Belle played up the ladylike vibes with her retro hair curls and big, round sunglasses, ditching the leather belt and swapping white pumps for black ones.

The overall effect is prim but slightly playful, a.k.a. what I am trying to accomplish every single day when I get dressed. If that's also your thing, shop some Belle-inspired options in the gallery below:

