Coach Asks Brand Ambassadors to Share Who They're Grateful For in Spring 2021 Campaign

The Spring 2021 campaign rollout continues — and Coach is tapping its mega-famous brand ambassadors to spread gratitude (and promote its latest collection) with its imagery, titled "Coach It Forward."

Shot by Renell Medrano and styled by Olivier Rizzo, the campaign stars some of Coach's most recognizable faces: Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin, Yang Zi and Kōki. The first part is a series of more traditional ad images, where the cast dons key looks from the Coach Spring 2021 collection; the second is a short film in which they each step into a phone booth to call the people who support, inspire and make them who they are to thank them.

Lopez, for one, calls Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, her longtime collaborator at Nuyorican Productions. (She produced "Maid in Manhattan," "Second Act," "Hustlers" and the upcoming "Marry Me," which stars J.Lo, Owen Wilson and Maluma.) Jordan, meanwhile, leaves a message for Vince Bryant, Bryce Sheldon and Scott Robert Williams, his business partners at New York's Las' Lap. (Because, in case you didn't know: Michael B. Jordan co-owns a bar.)

In a statement, creative director Stuart Vevers explained that, with this campaign, he aimed "to evolve our Coach family story and speak to the way in which collective action and optimism can change things for the better. At the start of a new year and new chapter for so many, it's important to put ourselves out there and support and recognize one another."

"So often we are going through the day-to-day motion of life without properly taking a moment to acknowledge the people who drive change in optimism in our lives, community and the world," Lopez added. "Coach It Forward to me means to pay it forward and to be grateful. I'm thrilled that I had this opportunity to recognize my family and my chosen family of creatives, collaborators, thinkers, doers and friends who have had such a positive impact on my life."

Jordan said: "When you step back, you see that we're all the sum of the people who have helped us along. I think of my mom and dad, my family, friends, the people I work with, and how they have all supported me and inspired me. I loved having this opportunity to lift up people who are important to me and recognize how their passion and positivity has moved my world forward."

As part of this campaign, Coach and the cast encourage viewers to share messages of gratitude with those in their lives.

The Spring 2021 collection is rooted in the idea of community, too: It debuted on members of the "Coach family," including Lin, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Cole Sprouse, Paloma Elsesser, Hari Nef and Rickey Thompson, among others; it also meditated on the impact our clothing and accessories can have on the world by introducing sustainable practices into its production, such as upcycling fabrics, using vegetable-tanned and naturally-dyed leather and bringing back existing pieces from its archive.

