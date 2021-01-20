DANIELLE NICOLE Is Seeking Handbag Design Interns In New York, NY
DANIELLE NICOLE HANDBAG DESIGN INTERNSHIP:
- We are looking for an energetic, talented handbag & accessories intern designer to join our creative team to carry out the mission together.
- Conduct market and trend research in silhouettes, materials, hardware, new techniques and price points. Create original and innovative designs appropriate to the brand.
- Elevated taste level in line with the brand
- Design/ Trend research- actively curate trends for upcoming fashion seasons for licensed and non license line.
- Assembly of mood, material and Color boards based on upcoming seasons trends
- Curate modern Handbag Hardware and Material libraries
- Must submit resume and portfolio
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
Education: Must be enrolled in an under grad or graduate program
MUST SUBMIT RESUME and PORTFOLIO
Skills:
- Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop,), CAD
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
- Passion for trend driven handbags, feminine and modern style
- Ability to multi-task, organize folders & documents
ENVIRONMENT: Positive, creative and fast paced working environment
To Apply: Please send your resume and portfolio to info@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Handbag Design Internship.