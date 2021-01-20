Sponsored Story

DANIELLE NICOLE Is Seeking Handbag Design Interns In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.
Author:
Publish date:

DANIELLE NICOLE HANDBAG DESIGN INTERNSHIP:

  • We are looking for an energetic, talented handbag & accessories intern designer to join our creative team to carry out the mission together.
  • Conduct market and trend research in silhouettes, materials, hardware, new techniques and price points. Create original and innovative designs appropriate to the brand.
  • Elevated taste level in line with the brand
  • Design/ Trend research- actively curate trends for upcoming fashion seasons for licensed and non license line.
  • Assembly of mood, material and Color boards based on upcoming seasons trends
  • Curate modern Handbag Hardware and Material libraries
  • Must submit resume and portfolio

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Education: Must be enrolled in an under grad or graduate program

MUST SUBMIT RESUME and PORTFOLIO

Skills:

  • Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop,), CAD
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
  • Passion for trend driven handbags, feminine and modern style
  • Ability to multi-task, organize folders & documents

ENVIRONMENT: Positive, creative and fast paced working environment

To Apply: Please send your resume and portfolio to info@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Handbag Design Internship.

Related Stories

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Sponsored Story

Danielle Nicole Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Careers

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring An Associate Accessories Designer, Handbags In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Careers

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Careers

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Social Media / Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman. The brand represents a fresh twist on classic styling and incorporates detailed custom hardware and exclusive materials from all around the world.