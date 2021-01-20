DANIELLE NICOLE Is Seeking Handbag Design Interns In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

DANIELLE NICOLE HANDBAG DESIGN INTERNSHIP:

We are looking for an energetic, talented handbag & accessories intern designer to join our creative team to carry out the mission together.

Conduct market and trend research in silhouettes, materials, hardware, new techniques and price points. Create original and innovative designs appropriate to the brand.

Elevated taste level in line with the brand

Design/ Trend research- actively curate trends for upcoming fashion seasons for licensed and non license line.

Assembly of mood, material and Color boards based on upcoming seasons trends

Curate modern Handbag Hardware and Material libraries

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Education: Must be enrolled in an under grad or graduate program

MUST SUBMIT RESUME and PORTFOLIO

Skills:

Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop,), CAD

Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

Passion for trend driven handbags, feminine and modern style

Ability to multi-task, organize folders & documents

ENVIRONMENT: Positive, creative and fast paced working environment

To Apply: Please send your resume and portfolio to info@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Handbag Design Internship.