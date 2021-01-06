Deborah Pagani Is Hiring An Experienced Full-Time Office Coordinator In New York, NY

We are seeking a full-time dynamic and proactive office coordinator with experience in the fashion and beauty industries to join our team.

Deborah Pagani is a fine jewelry and hair accessories designer based in New York. A former celebrity hair colorist, Pagani founded her eponymous fine jewelry brand in 2008, quickly becoming one of the most recognized names in the industry, known for her Art Deco inspired designs and luxe sartorial staples. In 2019, the designer merged her passions for hair styling and design to create Hair Objet, a line of chic everyday hair accessories. Over the years, both lines have been featured across major publications including the New York Times, T Magazine, Elle, W, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue.com, and celebrity fans include Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

We are seeking a full-time dynamic and proactive office coordinator with experience in the fashion and beauty industries to join our team.

Qualifications

Minimum of 3 years experience and stellar references

Excited about challenges and highly self-motivated.

A passion for fashion, beauty, and culture.

Comfortable in a fast-paced environment

Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent problem solving skils and an ability to prioritize

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficient in Adobe CS Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).

Proficient in Shopify.

Familiar with affiliate marketing platforms, such as Rakuten.

Experience with email marketing platforms, such as Mailchimp.

An interest in digital marketing, logistics, and business planning.

Responsibilities

Generating invoices and cost sheets for all newly developed pieces.

Communicating with private clients, retailers, production partners, and shipping services.

Handling e-commerce customer service and returns, representing the Deborah Pagani brand in an elevated and upbeat manner.

Assisting in content creation and management of marketing initiatives, including to social media accounts and Mailchimp

Maintaining DeborahPagani.com, updating product availability as well as press and journal pages.

Managing the brand’s affiliate marketing program on Rakuten, spearheading partner introductions and communication.

Email for resumes admin@deborahpagani.com, subject line Office Coordinator.