DEH Jewelry Solutions Is Hiring A Production Manager In New York, NY

A lively and growing jewelry consulting business seeks a Production Manager to facilitate the production of one of their top designers.
A lively and growing jewelry consulting business seeks a Production Manager to facilitate the production of one of their top designers. This is a great opportunity to gain first hand experience in the jewelry district of New York City. Candidates must be detail oriented, energetic and willing to circulate the city on a daily basis. Excellent communication skills are required. Fine jewelry experience and/or education or production management experience is strongly encouraged. Interest in learning the fine jewelry business is considered.

Your Role and Responsibilities:

  • Be detail oriented, responsible, reliable, and possess strong communication skills with a genuine interest in jewelry production.
  • Comfortable doing errands around the Jewelry District
  • QC finished pieces
  • Able to help with everyday tasks and be flexible
  • Communicate well

This is a full-time position.

To Apply: Please send your resume to deh.leilaj@gmail.com, subject line Production Manager.

