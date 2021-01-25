Maria Grazia Chiuri Takes Inspiration From Tarot Cards for Her Spring 2021 Dior Haute Couture Collection

Maria Grazia Chiuri Takes Inspiration From Tarot Cards for Her Spring 2021 Dior Haute Couture Collection

We're seeing a lot of very happy clients in Dior's future.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

It doesn't take divination to understand why more and more folks are being drawn to religious or spiritual acts these days: Between the Covid-19 crisis, climate change and global political unrest, things feel more uncertain than they have in quite some time. To then see the art of tarot serve as inspiration for designers isn't surprising — after all, few love the mystical quite like the fashion crowd. Christian Dior himself was said to be a big fan of this kind of cartomancy, a fact which current house creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri used as a jumping-off point in creating Dior's Spring 2021 haute couture collection.

Chiuri was inspired by the Brera-Brambilla tarot deck created by Bonifacio Bembo for the Duke of Milan in the 15th century, specifically. Its rich gilded palette loaned itself to a collection packed with ultra-luxe fabrics — lace, jacquard, velvet, chiffon and silk toile, to name a few — in lush colors, creating a tapestry worthy of its Renaissance inspiration. The shapes, too, carry the feel of historic nobility. But for every Renn-faire ready cloak, there was sharply-cut suiting; for every princess-worthy pearl headband, a pair of modern laser-cut booties.

Covid-19 restrictions having returned in full force, Dior abandoned the runway format in favor of reuniting with director Matteo Garrone on another short film. (He directed the visuals for the house's Fall 2020 couture debut.) Entitled "Le Chateau du Tarot," it follows a young woman from a tarot reading through a castle — the Sammezzano, located in the Florence region of Italy, for those curious — filled with characters representing some of the major arcana: Temperance, the High Priestess, Justice and the Fool.

At the risk of advocating for fashion without meaning, it's much easier to enjoy Chiuri's work when it's unburdened by the layers of feminist messaging she tends to heap on top of her ready-to-wear runways. Pieces in the Spring 2021 Haute Couture collection hearken back to some of her best work as one half of a Valentino design duo with Pierpaolo Piccioli

See the complete Dior Spring 2021 Haute Couture collection in the gallery below:

dior-spring-2021-haute-couture-collection-46
dior-spring-2021-haute-couture-collection-2
dior-spring-2021-haute-couture-collection-3
45
Gallery
45 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Dior Spring 2021 Lede
Fashion Week

Maria Grazia Chiuri Relaxes Some of Her Design Codes for Dior Spring 2021

The show notes indicate that women at home served as a point of inspiration, be they poets or intellectuals, "wrapped in infinite layers of color, like Virginia Woolf, or dressed in a simple white shirt, like Susan Sontag."

christian-dior-haute-couture-spring-2020-collection
Fashion Week

Feminism and Greek Mythology Collide at Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2020

Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her vision of golden goddesses on the runway.

Dior Resort PO RS21 0095
Fashion Week

Dior Stages a Full-Out Fashion Show, Without the Audience, for Cruise 2021

After a brief, coronavirus-imposed pivot to digital, the French brand returns to what it knows best.

dior-fall-2020-look-88
Fashion Week

Maria Grazia Chiuri Centers Dior's Fall 2020 Show Around Another Feminist Work

But when will her feminism include a broader spectrum of body types?