Great Outfits in Fashion History: Dorothy Dandridge Layering Tulle Over Pants

Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In recent years, stars have learned that layering a dress over a pair of pants is a fun red carpet trick, whether it's Emma Watson in Raf Simons for Dior at the 2014 Golden Globes or Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn at the 2018 Met Gala. But, as with all things, these celebrities aren't exactly reinventing the style wheel. Hollywood icon Dorothy Dandridge rocked the skirt over pants look all the way back in 1956 — and it looks just as fresh today as it did then.

From the timeless cut of the jacket (peep the covered buttons and three-quarter length sleeves) and the crop of the pants to the all-black color palette and pearl jewelry, this Dandridge outfit hasn't aged a single day. Layering on a chiffon skirt and a kicky pair of mules is the icing on the cake. The best part of the whole look, though? Dandridge's megawatt smile, which sells the fun of wearing a skirt over pants.

We picked out some items so you can copy her superstar style move at home:

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.