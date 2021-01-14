Doucce Cosmetics Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY (Remote)
Doucce Cosmetics is seeking a remote social media intern to join the company's marketing department and assist with a wide range of daily tasks. Candidates should have working knowledge of the social and digital media and marketing space, including major social media platforms. This internship will be on a task based schedule, with a flexible schedule.
Interns who can receive school credit for the completion of the internship are preferred. Start and end dates will depend on schools credit requirements, but preferably have a start day in January 2021.
Responsibilities:
- Assisting with the management of company social channels (scheduling, posting, copywriting, etc)
- Help with all Influencer Marketing (gifting, giveaways, content partnerships)
- Gather and record marketing data (potential influencers and brand partners)
- Support social media team with other requests as needed
Candidates should be:
- Highly organized with strong attention to detail
- Well versed in social & digital platforms
- Familiar with influencer marketing techniques and initiatives
- Passion for the beauty industry and influencer marketing
- Strong time management, communication and adaptability skills
- Proficient in Excel
- Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment
To Apply: Please send your resume to ofaria@doucce.com, subject line Social Media Internship.