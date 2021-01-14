Doucce Cosmetics Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY (Remote)

Doucce Cosmetics is seeking a remote social media intern to join the company's marketing department and assist with a wide range of daily tasks.

Doucce Cosmetics is seeking a remote social media intern to join the company's marketing department and assist with a wide range of daily tasks. Candidates should have working knowledge of the social and digital media and marketing space, including major social media platforms. This internship will be on a task based schedule, with a flexible schedule.

Interns who can receive school credit for the completion of the internship are preferred. Start and end dates will depend on schools credit requirements, but preferably have a start day in January 2021.

Responsibilities:

Assisting with the management of company social channels (scheduling, posting, copywriting, etc)

Help with all Influencer Marketing (gifting, giveaways, content partnerships)

Gather and record marketing data (potential influencers and brand partners)

Support social media team with other requests as needed

Candidates should be:

Highly organized with strong attention to detail

Well versed in social & digital platforms

Familiar with influencer marketing techniques and initiatives

Passion for the beauty industry and influencer marketing

Strong time management, communication and adaptability skills

Proficient in Excel

Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

To Apply: Please send your resume to ofaria@doucce.com, subject line Social Media Internship.