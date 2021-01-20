Dr. Jill Biden Wears Custom Markarian to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Dr. Jill Biden entered Wednesday's historic Presidential Inauguration holding the hand of her husband, President Joe Biden in an ensemble by another young American designer.

FLOTUS followed up her purple Jonathan Cohen coat with another jewel-toned look, this one by New York-based womenswear label Markarian, designed by Alexandra O'Neill. It consisted of a tweed coat with dark blue velvet collar and cuffs, worn over a tapered dress with a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt. Swarovski pearls and crystals arranged in a delicate floral pattern covered the neckline. She completed the look with a silk mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo pumps in a similar shade of blue.

Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

According to a press release from the brand, the custom ocean blue coat and dress set was created in a hopeful hue to signify trust, confidence and stability. It was made by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand-finished by O'Neill herself in her West Village studio.

O'Neill launched Markarian in 2017, and in only three years, her designs have landed on the likes of Kerry Washington and Lizzo. Still, dressing the First Lady for the Presidential Inauguration might be her most honorable fashion placement.

