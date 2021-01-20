Ella Emhoff Emerges as an Unexpected Style Star of the Presidential Inauguration

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

There was much to celebrate on Wednesday during the Inauguration of President Joe Biden: bidding a not-so-fond farewell to the last guy; naming Kamala Harris our first female, first Black and first South Asian Vice President of the U.S.; a return of meaningful American fashion to the political stage. But for Fashion Twitter, there was another, somewhat unexpected moment of style triumph.

Ella Emhoff, Harris's stepdaughter — and a student at Parsons School of Design — managed to steal up some attention with her Inauguration Day wardrobe, catching the eye of the industry set (and the cameras) with her plaid Miu Miu coat.

The coat featured statement shoulders embellished with a smattering of crystals and an oversized, embroidered collar poking over the labels. Underneath, she wore a Batsheva dress. Emhoff topped the whole look off with a simple black headband from Loeffler Randall.

People scrambled to her Instagram page where Emhoff documents her slow-fashion, handmade knitwear and her Brooklyn-cool outfits, fully cementing her as a budding fashion icon.

The night before, Emhoff wore a full Thom Browne look to the ceremony honoring the 400,000 American lives lost to Covid-19. This look, as well as the Inauguration Day outfit, was styled with help from celebrity styling duo Jill and Jordan, who also worked with Emhoff's mother Kerstin Emhoff. (She wore Gucci.)

We truly have much to look forward to with this new administration, and having a Second Daughter who will serve us the fashion moments we need and who has sustainability at front of mind is just icing on the cake. It's a new day in Washington!

Note: This article was updated with styling credit to Jill and Jordan.

