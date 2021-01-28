Ella Emhoff Just Signed to IMG

The inauguration's breakout style star — and Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter — is headed for the big leagues.
Author:
Publish date:
Cole and Ella Emhoff at the inauguration.

Cole and Ella Emhoff at the inauguration.

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, just signed to modeling and talent agency IMG.

The 21-year-old had a modest following on social media before the Presidential Inauguration, spurred by her quirky knitwear designs and art-kid sense of style and humor. But her Thom Browne suit and Miu Miu coat worn in front of a global audience last week catapulted her into the spotlight in a big way. Soon, searches for her name were going viral, and her social media following jumped from 50,000 to 300,000, according to the New York Times.

It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Emhoff was pursued by IMG, the talent agency that represents everyone from Paloma Elsesser to Kacey Musgraves and more. In joining the agency, Emhoff follows in the footsteps of fellow Inauguration show-stealer Amanda Gorman, the poet whose work captivated the nation and the world.

On the day the contract was announced in the New York Times, Emhoff's Instagram still featured mostly pictures of her knitwear, and she was sharing posts in her stories about how to support and protect trans women. The publication hinted that she might start appearing in fashion spreads soon.

Though Emhoff said that her family was initially hesitant about the contract because "they were a little protective of me," it seems like they've warmed up to the idea, she told the Times. As far as Emhoff is concerned, the bigger platform will allow her to do knitwear fundraisers for causes she cares about, as well as allow her "to bring a bit of Bushwick into the high fashion realm."

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

priyanka chopra marie claire cover
News

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Covers 'Marie Claire', Billie Eilish Covers 'Vanity Fair'

Plus, an argument in favor of talking about Vice President Kamala Harris's style.

ella-emhoff-inauguration-day-outfit
Style

Ella Emhoff Emerges as an Unexpected Style Star of the Presidential Inauguration

Social media has spoken: Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter is a fashion icon.

Amanda Gorman
News

Amanda Gorman Signed With IMG

The agency will represent the 22-year-old poet in the fashion and beauty industries.

Karen Elson, Pat McGrath and Amber Valletta 2017 CFDA Awards
News

Must Read: Pat McGrath Covers 'Allure,' Chanel Announces Return of Cruise Show

Plus, Anna Wintour talks the Kamala Harris 'Vogue' cover.