The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in January

Featuring a Britney Spears hoodie, an essential white oversized button-down and more.
Author:
Publish date:
fashionista-editors-best-purchases-january-2021

Before we embark on a fashion-packed month of Fall 2021 collection unveilings, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in the first few weeks of the year. In January, Fashionista editors purchased plenty of stay-at-home favorites, cozy knits and wardrobe classics. And now we're sharing our favorite picks with you.

This month's finds? A versatile mini backpack, an essential white oversized button-down, a Britney Spears hoodie, gold sandals bedecked with bows, a robe coat, boxer shorts and a groovy long-sleeved mushroom T-shirt. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below: 

Unif Moni Boot
senreve-alunna-backpack
skims
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

october-best-purchases-2020
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in October

Including an "Emily in Paris"-inspired coat and knee-high boots.

fashionosta-best-purchases-2020
Shopping

The 33 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought This Year

Featuring Entireworld sweats, Telfar bags and... more Entireworld sweats.

fashionista-best-purchases-july-2020
Shopping

The 24 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in July

Featuring whimsical face masks, floaty dresses and more.

fashionista-june-editor-roundup
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in June

Featuring vegan leather slides, tie-dye sets and more.