The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in January

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Before we embark on a fashion-packed month of Fall 2021 collection unveilings, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in the first few weeks of the year. In January, Fashionista editors purchased plenty of stay-at-home favorites, cozy knits and wardrobe classics. And now we're sharing our favorite picks with you.

This month's finds? A versatile mini backpack, an essential white oversized button-down, a Britney Spears hoodie, gold sandals bedecked with bows, a robe coat, boxer shorts and a groovy long-sleeved mushroom T-shirt. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

