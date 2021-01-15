The Absolute Best Socks and Tights, According To Fashionista Editors

The Absolute Best Socks and Tights, According To Fashionista Editors

We're here to help your lower half achieve peak cozy this winter.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

We, at Fashionista, believe that reliable basics are the building blocks of a great wardrobe. We also believe in dressing from the feet up, meaning our footwear and legwear set the tone for the rest of our day. A relaxing Sunday at home? Fuzzy crew socks are our best Netflix-watching companion. An outdoor lunch date in freezing temperatures? Tights that easily layer under jeans and super-thick wool socks are our heat-providing heroes. 

Ahead, we've compiled our favorite hosiery to help your lower half achieve peak cozy this winter. From plush chenille socks to sheer patterned tights, one of our picks is bound to rise to the top of your shopping list. 

happy socks
heist tights
girlfgriend-collective socks
26
Gallery
26 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

