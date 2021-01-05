FRANCESCA SIMONS PR IS SEEKING 2021 INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis.

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis.

We are looking for motivated, organized and detail oriented PR interns to start immediately using an Apple Laptop or computer. Sorry, no Windows. This is an unpaid internship, runs for one full month, and provides a hands-on experience and the opportunity to learn about the PR industry. After this month, we will valuate your progress and discuss the next steps.

The ideal candidate has a strong interest in PR and the fashion/jewelry industry. We are seeking dynamic and responsible interns who can assist in every day operations.

Responsibilities

Minimum 1 - 2 years PR industry level experience

Assisting in the day to day operations

Sample Trafficking, Tracking celebrity, editorial print and digital placements

Develop and maintain contact lists

Assist in coordinating all press days and press appointments

Conducting appointments with editors and stylists

Keep up to date records of everything including various calendars, contact lists, and press clippings

Support with the daily activities, and strategy brainstorming development meetings

Assisting on new media and influencer and stylist research

Cover letters and Resumes to be submitted to evelyn@francescasimons.com

Subject line: PR Internship - (Available _____)