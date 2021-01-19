H&S Communications Is Seeking A PR Intern In NYC / Tri-State NY (Paid Internship)

H&S Communications builds brands across the lifestyle sector, including the categories of: fashion, technology, hospitality, entertainment, and food & beverage.

H&S Communications is a 100% woman-owned, diverse and privately held entity. A preferred partner of the Omnicom Media Company network - H&S Communications is an integrated marketing communications agency that offers fresh thinking, flawless execution, and global access.

H&S is comprised of an award-winning team of Curious, Creative, and Connected strategists, cultural explorers, experience makers, community builders and compelling storytellers. Our honors include 2020 PR News Best Places to Work, 2020 Creative pool Best Places to Work, PR Week’s 2020 Purpose Awards, PR Daily’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Award, 2020 Observer PR 50 List, 2019 Provoke Agency of the Year, 2019 Biz Bash Events Style Awards Finalist, 2018 CLIO Awards winner, 2x Webby Awards, and 3x Bronze Cannes Lions winner.

Rooted in luxury, fashion, hospitality, entertainment, food, and beverage – the agency specializes in cross-cultural marketing, media, talent and influencer relations, visual and technical production. With a pulse on trends, culture, and varying perspectives, we help to reinvent, reimage and transform brands while bridging long-lasting consumer connections.

THE POSITION

Even prior to remote working, this role was never the “make copies and fetch coffee” type of internship. This paid internship, is the perfect opportunity for rising college juniors, seniors, or recent graduates. From day one, your thoughts will be welcomed, creativity tested, and voice heard.

The StudioHS and Fashion divisions consist of a diverse team of strategists, visual storytellers, brand builders and experience makers. With our finger on the pulse of fashion and lifestyle trends – we get people talking by taking our creative buzzworthy ideas and make them 3-dimensional.

Our full-service lifestyle and experiential practice are engineered to create powerful, scalable and captivating moments that shape long-lasting, emotional connections between brands and consumers.

QUALIFICATIONS

Is intrinsically motivated, takes ownership of projects, is solutions based and results driven

Live in NYC Tri-State area and can commute to Midtown semi-regularly through the week

Strong writing and interpersonal skills.

Highly organized, self-starter, energetic, collaborative work ethic and pays meticulous attention to details.

Ability to work both in an independent remote and team setting.

Must be available to work 30-40 hours per week

Pop-culture and fashion obsessed digital native.

Knowledge of fashion industry and trends.

Thrive in a diverse environment and contribute to overall H&S culture.

Must be a BIG thinker who loves the details!

Passionate about visual story and truth telling, with a natural curiosity for fashion, events, and influencer marketing – helping to bring campaigns to life across earned and social channels.

Strong writing and communications skills.

Design and presentation abilities (e.g. PowerPoint, Keynote and Adobe Suite are your friends).

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Agenda drafting, call note taking and drafting meeting recaps.

Drafting pitches and/or media alerts

Media list creation and updating on ongoing basis

Journalist vetting and research

Sample trafficking

Executing press clips, media monitoring and capturing audits

Maintaining client facing reports (e.g. press grids and media trackers)

Media strategy support

Creative press angle ideation

H&S Communications is an equal opportunity employer. All candidates will be considered for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, nationality, color, religion, age, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

**Special Notes** This specific position requires a candidate that lives in the NYC tri-state area and can commute to Midtown semi-regularly.

To Apply: Please send your resume to aholliday@hs-pr.com, subject line PR Internship.