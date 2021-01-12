Harris Reed Announces New Partnership With MAC

Harry Styles's favorite designer is releasing a limited-edition makeup collection.
Author:
Publish date:
Harris Reed for MAC.

Harris Reed for MAC.

Harris Reed, the up-and-coming fashion design wunderkind, has announced a new collaboration with MAC Cosmetics

Having just graduated from Central Saint Martins last spring, the young designer, who uses they/them pronouns, is on a meteoric trajectory. At age 24, Reed has already dressed Harry Styles, Solange and Troye Sivan in their clothing and been taken under the wing of Alessandro Michele at Gucci

Now, Reed's branching into beauty with a limited-edition collection with MAC. 

"Harris has curated a range of products based on their updated vision of glam rock and dandyish dressing," said Terry Barber, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry, in a release. "[The colors are] elegantly fluid, with influences ranging from Renaissance painting to the iconic imagery of David Bowie and a young Mick Jagger."

The Harris Reed x MAC collection.

The Harris Reed x MAC collection.

The collection includes three lip colors, two cream-based cheek tints, nine eyeshadows and one metallic eyelier, which range in price from $20-$35. Barber says that all are designed to be easy to apply with the fingertips, and can take wearers from "effortlessly fresh to high glam and pretty much everything in between."

The entire collection will be available to shop in North America online at maccosmetics.com, and in selective MAC and Nordstrom stores on February 19. 

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

harry styles gucci crop-
Style

Harry Styles Shows He Can Rock Casual Gucci, Too

#Harry4Gucci believers, stay strong.

gucci-memoire-dune-odeur-campaign
News

Gucci — With Help From Ultimate Muse, Harry Styles — Launches Its First Gender-Neutral Perfume

Meet "Gucci's first universal fragrance, a perfume not assigned to a gender or a time."

harry-styles-fine-line-outfits-fashion-featured-image
Style

Harry Styles's 'Fine Line' Era Is High-Fashion Lightning in a Bottle

Expect the unexpected during the next 10-plus months of this big, funky album cycle.

harry styles gucci film ouverture
News

Gucci to Present New Collection Via Mini Film Series Starring Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and More

The brand will also be boosting the talent of independent designers like Collina Strada and Ahluwalia.