Harris Reed Announces New Partnership With MAC

Harris Reed for MAC. Photo: Courtesy of MAC

Harris Reed, the up-and-coming fashion design wunderkind, has announced a new collaboration with MAC Cosmetics.

Having just graduated from Central Saint Martins last spring, the young designer, who uses they/them pronouns, is on a meteoric trajectory. At age 24, Reed has already dressed Harry Styles, Solange and Troye Sivan in their clothing and been taken under the wing of Alessandro Michele at Gucci.

Now, Reed's branching into beauty with a limited-edition collection with MAC.

"Harris has curated a range of products based on their updated vision of glam rock and dandyish dressing," said Terry Barber, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry, in a release. "[The colors are] elegantly fluid, with influences ranging from Renaissance painting to the iconic imagery of David Bowie and a young Mick Jagger."

The Harris Reed x MAC collection. Photo: Courtesy of MAC

The collection includes three lip colors, two cream-based cheek tints, nine eyeshadows and one metallic eyelier, which range in price from $20-$35. Barber says that all are designed to be easy to apply with the fingertips, and can take wearers from "effortlessly fresh to high glam and pretty much everything in between."

The entire collection will be available to shop in North America online at maccosmetics.com, and in selective MAC and Nordstrom stores on February 19.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.