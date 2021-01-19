Must Read: Harry Brant Has Died, Rep. Cori Bush Covers Teen Vogue

Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Harry Brant has died

Harry Brant, the youngest son of model Stephanie Seymour, passed away on Sunday, at the age of 24, the New York Times reports. In a statement to the paper, his family said: "We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done." {The New York Times}

Rep. Cori Bush covers Teen Vogue

Representative Cori Bush, who recently became the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress, appears on the January 2021 cover of Teen Vogue, profiled by Derecka Purnell and photographed by Joe Martinez. {Teen Vogue}

Should fashion brands break up with big tech?

Following Bottega Veneta's mysterious disappearance from social media earlier this month, Alexandra Mondalek takes a look at the changing relationship between luxury labels and major tech companies like Google and Facebook — especially as these platforms face extra scrutiny from the public — for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Why the snowsuit is taking over Instagram

For Refinery29, Irina Grechko explores the sudden popularity of ski wear — and snowsuits in particular — among fashion designers (from Kim Jones for Dior to Chastity Garner Valentine for Fashion to Figure) and, consequentially, on social media. {Refinery29}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.