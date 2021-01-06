Great Outfits in Fashion History: Issa Rae in Floral Prabal Gurung

The plucked-from-the-runway look has many elements that draw the eye.
Issa Rae Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County's (PPAP) Politics, Sex, & Cocktails

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's not hard to understand why so many celebrities gravitate towards Prabal Gurung for the red carpet: The designer makes clothes that are undeniably beautiful, but also incredibly fun to wear. They're not stuffy or uncomfortable — rather, they're often bright and flowy, the dramatically-cut silhouettes making whoever wears them feel (and look) like a supermodel. The Prabal Gurung Spring 2018 dress Issa Rae wore to a 2017 event hosted by the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County epitomizes this. 

The plucked-from-the-runway look has many elements that draw the eye, from the all-over graphic floral print to the balloon sleeves to the bow on the neckline to the slitted skirt. But they all work together to make a statement — and to bring attention to the person wearing it. Rae is a fitting muse, someone who's been known to wear eye-grabbing silhouettes and bold colors on the step-and-repeat (another personal favorite: the orange Prada gown she wore to Marie Claire's 2018 Image Maker Awards), styled by longtime collaborator Jason Rembert

