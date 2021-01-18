JALINE IS SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA & E-COMMERCE CONTENT MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)
Jaline, a Luxury Women's Resort Wear brand, seeks an intern to assist day- to-day Social Media & E-Commerce Marketing.
Jaline was launched in SS16 and currently sold in Bergdorf Goodman, Net a Porter and other key luxury resort destinations.
Jacqueline, the founder and designer of the brand was inspired by the artisans in Oaxaca, Mexico and continues to work with a small community on her handwoven capsule, promoting slow fashion and eco-friendly clothing.
While her passion for vintage, sourcing has expanded the offering of Caftans, Summer Dresses, exclusive prints all tying into an offering from day, beach into evening.
Candidates must me interested in Fashion and Entrepreneurship, have a pulse on the newest trends, and not be afraid of rolling up their sleeves. Your enthusiasm will pay off with amazing experiences while working alongside the founder.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Assist with day to day operations
- Creates media and consumer buzz and awareness
- Work with Designer to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media
- Develop new social media campaigns from the ground up, considering our sales goals
- Develop innovative social media strategies
- Outreaching for collaborative projects
- Manage communities across multiple social media channels
- Upload information on E-Com platform
- Assist with research / competition
- Prepare Product Presentations
- Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness
- Create Weekly Newsletters
- Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic and brand awareness
Candidate Qualifications:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc)
- Knowledge of Shopify (platform)
- Social media experience
- Familiar with social media strategies and platforms
- Excellent communication skills both oral and and written
- Adobe photoshop, illustrator, in design , preferred but not required
- detail oriented, and ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment
- independent self starter, curious and motivated
- Fashion experience preferred
- references required
- knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words
Schedule
- 3-4 times a week
- Work remotely
Payment
- Depending on the performance this can lead into a paid position
Activity
- As a small company we all work together, this candidate will be working closely with me and will also be able to work from home (depending on the project)
- This job is suppose to be fun, an opportunity to integrate your entrepreneurship skills and take ownership of being part of the growth of a new brand.
To apply, please send your resume to jalineresort@gmail.com, subject line Internship.
Instagram @jaline_resort