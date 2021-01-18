JALINE IS SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA & E-COMMERCE CONTENT MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

Jaline, a Luxury Women's Resort Wear brand, seeks an intern to assist day- to-day Social Media & E-Commerce Marketing. Candidates must me interested in Fashion and Entrepreneurship, have a pulse on the newest trends, and not be afraid of rolling up their sleeves.

Jaline was launched in SS16 and currently sold in Bergdorf Goodman, Net a Porter and other key luxury resort destinations.

Jacqueline, the founder and designer of the brand was inspired by the artisans in Oaxaca, Mexico and continues to work with a small community on her handwoven capsule, promoting slow fashion and eco-friendly clothing.

While her passion for vintage, sourcing has expanded the offering of Caftans, Summer Dresses, exclusive prints all tying into an offering from day, beach into evening.

Candidates must me interested in Fashion and Entrepreneurship, have a pulse on the newest trends, and not be afraid of rolling up their sleeves. Your enthusiasm will pay off with amazing experiences while working alongside the founder.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Assist with day to day operations



Creates media and consumer buzz and awareness



Work with Designer to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media



Develop new social media campaigns from the ground up, considering our sales goals

Develop innovative social media strategies



Outreaching for collaborative projects



Manage communities across multiple social media channels



Upload information on E-Com platform

Assist with research / competition

Prepare Product Presentations

Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness

Create Weekly Newsletters

Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic and brand awareness

Candidate Qualifications:

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc)



Knowledge of Shopify (platform)

Social media experience



Familiar with social media strategies and platforms

Excellent communication skills both oral and and written



Adobe photoshop, illustrator, in design , preferred but not required



detail oriented, and ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment



independent self starter, curious and motivated



Fashion experience preferred



references required

knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words

Schedule

3-4 times a week



Work remotely

Payment

Depending on the performance this can lead into a paid position

Activity

As a small company we all work together, this candidate will be working closely with me and will also be able to work from home (depending on the project)



This job is suppose to be fun, an opportunity to integrate your entrepreneurship skills and take ownership of being part of the growth of a new brand.



To apply, please send your resume to jalineresort@gmail.com, subject line Internship.

Instagram @jaline_resort