Jennifer Behr is seeking a part-time Shipping and Fulfillment Associate in Brooklyn, NY

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.

We are looking for a highly motivated Shipping & Fulfillment Associate who is eager to join our tight knit team. You will be responsible for quality control, packing, tagging, and shipping for all ecommerce This is an extremely detail oriented position.

Responsibilities Include:

Managing inhouse warehouse and shipping units inventory

Processing and shipping all e-commerce and third party customer orders

Corresponding tracking information with customers and internal team

Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for international shipments

Order, organize, and track inventory of all required shipping components and supplies

Assist with customer inquiries as related to shipping such as customs clearance and estimated delivery dates

Alert production and sales teams to any inventory discrepancies

Unpacking and storing inventory in a thoughtful and effectively organized manner

Fulfillment of all individualized e-commerce orders in a timely manner

Inform production team of any shipping delays or errors

Communicate with Fedex/UPS/DHL daily on what is ready for collection

Work in a timely manner to ensure all daily orders are thoughtfully and effectively shipped by end of business day

Requirements:

Must be extremely organized and detail oriented

A willing communicator who can anticipate bottlenecks and delays ahead of time

Computer skills required - must be comfortable working in Microsoft office and completing basic tasks in our internal company software system

Appreciation of fine, luxury products and the ability to handle fragile pieces with care

Efficiency and conscientiousness are key – we are looking for a candidate who has a sense of urgency, but can work without error.

The ideal candidate will have at least 1 – 2 years of previous packing, shipping, and fulfillment experience with fashion merchandise

This position will report directly to the Director of Ecommerce and work closely with our Customer Service team. The individual in this role will be solely responsible for the timely and correct delivery of all company merchandise to customers all over the world.



To apply, please submit your resume to morgan@jenniferbehr.com for consideration along with hourly rate requirements.