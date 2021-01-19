Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Brass Jewelry Production Intern in New York, NY (Remote)

Jennifer Fisher is looking for a remote Production Intern to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic department.

Jennifer Fisher is looking for a remote Production Intern to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic department. The role requires strong communication and organizational skills, along with a general interest of the jewelry industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Inspect and organize assigned material to identify quality and non-quality goods

Prepare and maintain packaging materials for multiple retail channels

Assist in planning & packing wholesale orders

Willing to lend a hand across all job functions

Ability to multitask, self-motivate, and maintain a “can-do” attitude in high pressure situations

Exceptional time management skills

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Brass Jewelry Production Intern.