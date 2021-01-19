Sponsored Story

Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Brass Jewelry Production Intern in New York, NY (Remote)

Jennifer Fisher is looking for a remote Production Intern to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic department.
Jennifer Fisher is looking for a remote Production Intern to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic department. The role requires strong communication and organizational skills, along with a general interest of the jewelry industry.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Inspect and organize assigned material to identify quality and non-quality goods
  • Prepare and maintain packaging materials for multiple retail channels 
  • Assist in planning & packing wholesale orders 
  • Willing to lend a hand across all job functions 
  • Ability to multitask, self-motivate, and maintain a “can-do” attitude in high pressure situations 
  • Exceptional time management skills 

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Brass Jewelry Production Intern.

