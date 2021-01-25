Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Fine Jewelry Production Assistant in New York, NY
Jennifer Fisher is seeking a highly motivated, detail-oriented, and responsible Fine Jewelry Production Assistant to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic department. The role requires strong organization skills along with general knowledge and experience in the jewelry industry. Being able to work both collaboratively and independently is a must.
The person fulfilling this role should be able to help coordinate the day-to-day production processes, including but not limited to:
- Support the team in processing custom and stock orders
- Quality control of all completed orders
- Handling and tracking of fine gold castings, chains, gemstones, and findings
- Data entry of all completed order costs
- Work with production partners to ensure a timely completion and high standard of product consistency and quality
To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Fine Jewelry Production Assistant.