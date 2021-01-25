Sponsored Story

Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Fine Jewelry Production Assistant in New York, NY

Jennifer Fisher is seeking a highly motivated, detail-oriented, and responsible Fine Jewelry Production Assistant to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic department.
Author:
Publish date:
jennifer fisher

Jennifer Fisher is seeking a highly motivated, detail-oriented, and responsible Fine Jewelry Production Assistant to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic department. The role requires strong organization skills along with general knowledge and experience in the jewelry industry. Being able to work both collaboratively and independently is a must.  

The person fulfilling this role should be able to help coordinate the day-to-day production processes, including but not limited to:

  • Support the team in processing custom and stock orders 
  • Quality control of all completed orders 
  • Handling and tracking of fine gold castings, chains, gemstones, and findings  
  • Data entry of all completed order costs 
  • Work with production partners to ensure a timely completion and high standard of product consistency and quality 

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Fine Jewelry Production Assistant.

Related Stories

jennifer fisher logo
Sponsored Story

Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Brass Jewelry Production Intern in New York, NY (Remote)

Jennifer Fisher is looking for a remote Production Intern to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic department.

jennifer fisher
Careers

Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Production Intern in New York, NY

We are looking for a Production Intern to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic department.

JENNIFER FISHER - HOOP CLUSTER
Careers

JENNIFER FISHER Is Hiring A Jewelry Production Assistant In New York, NY

2
Careers

JENNIFER FISHER IS Hiring A Jewelry Production Assistant In New York, NY

JENNIFER FISHER is seeking a highly organized, motivated, and responsible Jewelry Production Assistant to the production managers with the primary focus on the fashion jewelry collections.