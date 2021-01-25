Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Fine Jewelry Production Assistant in New York, NY

Jennifer Fisher is seeking a highly motivated, detail-oriented, and responsible Fine Jewelry Production Assistant to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic department.

Jennifer Fisher is seeking a highly motivated, detail-oriented, and responsible Fine Jewelry Production Assistant to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic department. The role requires strong organization skills along with general knowledge and experience in the jewelry industry. Being able to work both collaboratively and independently is a must.

The person fulfilling this role should be able to help coordinate the day-to-day production processes, including but not limited to:

Support the team in processing custom and stock orders

Quality control of all completed orders

Handling and tracking of fine gold castings, chains, gemstones, and findings

Data entry of all completed order costs

Work with production partners to ensure a timely completion and high standard of product consistency and quality

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Fine Jewelry Production Assistant.