Jennifer Lopez Wears White Chanel Sequins to Perform at Inauguration

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Wednesday's Inauguration of 46th President Joe Biden turned out to be quite the fashion event, and Jennifer Lopez unsurprisingly rose to the occasion.

She followed up National Anthem singer Lady Gaga's red Schiaparelli look with another hue from the American flag: white. Her silk ruffled high-neck blouse, sequined wide-leg pants, long tweed coat, earrings, bracelet and belt were all Chanel — the blouse and pants from Fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection and the coat from Fall 2020. While the shoes aren't at all visible, Jimmy Choo's team says she's wearing a pair of platform sandals by the brand. She looked positively regal as she performed a powerful medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lopez, who is styled by Rob Zangardi, also wore Chanel on Tuesday, when she posed on the steps of the Capitol in a houndstooth set by the brand.

Prior to that look, she arrived in Washington, D.C. wearing Alberta Ferrretti.

America the beautiful, indeed.

