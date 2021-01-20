Great Outfits in Fashion History: Joan Smalls in Sequined Nina Ricci

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards

You might've noticed how the divisive whale tail trend has managed to make a comeback over the past few years. Though a peek-a-boo thong might not be for everyone, there are other approaches to the exposed-undergarment look with plenty of red-carpet precedent.

Take Joan Smalls's long-sleeved sequined Guillaume Henry-era Nina Ricci dress, worn to the 2017 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: It features a V-shaped neckline going halfway down the torso, so it comes equipped with a triangle bikini-esque top that offers some coverage. On the runway, it was styled with a bra made from a knit navy material, but for the red carpet, the model opted for one in the same sequined fabric as the dress. It's an unconventional style for evening wear, but leave it to Smalls to make us want to give it a go.

Ahead, shop bra tops you'll want to show off — even if you're not actually going anywhere.

