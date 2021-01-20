Great Outfits in Fashion History: Joan Smalls in Sequined Nina Ricci

The model put her own twist on a runway look.
Joan Smalls WSJ. Magazine 2017

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

You might've noticed how the divisive whale tail trend has managed to make a comeback over the past few years. Though a peek-a-boo thong might not be for everyone, there are other approaches to the exposed-undergarment look with plenty of red-carpet precedent. 

Take Joan Smalls's long-sleeved sequined Guillaume Henry-era Nina Ricci dress, worn to the 2017 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: It features a V-shaped neckline going halfway down the torso, so it comes equipped with a triangle bikini-esque top that offers some coverage. On the runway, it was styled with a bra made from a knit navy material, but for the red carpet, the model opted for one in the same sequined fabric as the dress. It's an unconventional style for evening wear, but leave it to Smalls to make us want to give it a go. 

Ahead, shop bra tops you'll want to show off — even if you're not actually going anywhere. 

Balmain Cropped Sequin Twisted Strap Top
Norma Kamali Sequined Bustier
For Love and Lemons for VS Devon Sleeveless Top
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

