Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Roberts in a Pinstriped Skirt Suit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There are a few '90s Julia Roberts looks that "live in my head rent-free," as the kids would say. This is one of them: Emblematic of a more casual era for red-carpet events, Roberts, like many other attendees, did not wear a gown to the 1991 Golden Globe Awards, and instead chose this cool, pinstriped suit comprised of a long, double-breasted blazer with shoulder pads (with nothing underneath), a matching mini skirt and sheer black tights. She accessorized the look with delicate, dangly turquoise earrings, a small brooch, a couple of rings, that signature megawatt smile, Kiefer Sutherland and a Golden Globe, which she won for her iconic role in "Pretty Woman." And that effortlessly tousled short hair? Easily one of her coolest hair moments, of which there have been many.

I'll be referencing this look the next time I want to feel cool and powerful. Shop a few similar pieces in the gallery below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.