Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Roberts in a Pinstriped Skirt Suit

The look included shoulder pads (it *was* 1991) and a megawatt smile.
Author:
Publish date:
julia roberts 1991 golden globes suit 2

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There are a few '90s Julia Roberts looks that "live in my head rent-free," as the kids would say. This is one of them: Emblematic of a more casual era for red-carpet events, Roberts, like many other attendees, did not wear a gown to the 1991 Golden Globe Awards, and instead chose this cool, pinstriped suit comprised of a long, double-breasted blazer with shoulder pads (with nothing underneath), a matching mini skirt and sheer black tights. She accessorized the look with delicate, dangly turquoise earrings, a small brooch, a couple of rings, that signature megawatt smile, Kiefer Sutherland and a Golden Globe, which she won for her iconic role in "Pretty Woman." And that effortlessly tousled short hair? Easily one of her coolest hair moments, of which there have been many.

julia roberts 1991 golden globes suit

I'll be referencing this look the next time I want to feel cool and powerful. Shop a few similar pieces in the gallery below.

theory blazer dress
mateo earrings
rebecca taylor blazer
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

julia roberts white sweater 1989 (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Roberts in a Chunky White Sweater in 1989

Back when celebrities dressed themselves for premieres.

julia-roberts-butter-leather-pants
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Roberts in Butter Yellow Leather Pants

Paired with a slick blazer.

tracee ellis ross golden globes 2018 after party (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tracee Ellis Ross in a Simple Black Suit

Known for her loud, capital-F Fashion looks, this actor has range.

winona ryder court 3 (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Winona Ryder's Iconic Courtroom Look

The actor stood trial in 2002 looking chic and demure, earning herself a campaign with one of the designers whose merchandise she stole.