Wearing Sergio Hudson, VP Kamala Harris Continued to Show Support for Black Designers at the Inaugural Concert

Hours after being sworn in as Vice President of the United States in a purple Christopher John Rogers look, Kamala Harris appeared on the "Celebrating America" TV special on Wednesday evening wearing another Black American designer.

In an all-black tuxedo-style coat and a glittering cocktail dress by Sergio Hudson (the same designer who designed Michelle Obama's Internet-breaking suit from earlier in the day), Harris made her first speech as Madame Vice President as a part of the 90-minute televised event. While viewers could only see her from the waist up, pictures from the event reveal that the silk overcoat was floor-length and that she completed the look with leather gloves, Irene Neuwirth earrings and black pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Photo: Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the designer revealed that the shimmering dress worn underneath the coat went through several iterations before becoming a strong-shouldered pencil silhouette with long sleeves.

"We kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that's who the Vice President is," Hudson said. "But the liquid sequins give her glamour and shine, because her influence and the way she's broken barriers is a light for so many of us. She shines so we can all shine."

Photo: Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

The sparkling light formed by the sequins covering the dress made an uplifting fashion statement that helped drive home the messages of courage, hope and hard work that Harris spoke about Wednesday evening.

"A great experiment takes great determination," the Vice President said. "The will to do the work and then the wisdom to keep refining, keep tinkering, keep perfecting."

