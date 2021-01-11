Must Read: Kamala Harris's 'Vogue' Cover Stirs Controversy, Zendaya Covers 'GQ'

Plus, Naomi Osaka was just named a Louis Vuitton ambassador.
Author:
Publish date:
kamala harris vogue cover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Vogue got too familiar, too fast with Kamala Harris cover, writes Robin Givhan
Vogue's February 2020 cover, starring Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, made waves when it dropped — but perhaps not for the reasons the magazine hoped. As far as Robin Givhan is concerned, the Tyler Mitchell-lensed issue too quickly dispensed with the formalities and respect that should surround the incoming VP. {The Washington Post}

Zendaya covers GQ
Zendaya fronts the February 2020 issue of GQ, wearing a bunch of tomboyish fashion, courtesy of Law Roach, in the images by Tyrell Hampton. In the accompanying story, she chats with Hunter Harris about discovering who she is in lockdown and her most challenging role yet. {GQ}

Naomi Osaka is now a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador
Japanese-American tennis player Naomi Osaka was named the newest face of Louis Vuitton. She's slated to appear in her first ad campaign for the brand this spring. "Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion," Osaka said, in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}

Naomi Osaka with Nicolas Ghesquière.

Naomi Osaka with Nicolas Ghesquière.

Jodie Turner-Smith stars in Elle's January digital cover
Jodie Turner-Smith, best known for her role in 'Queen & Slim', fronts the January 2020 digital cover of Elle, where she wears the new Gucci x The North Face collaboration in images shot by Ruth Ossai. She also talks with Véronique Hyland about her upcoming roles and acting while pregnant. {Elle}

Everybody wants to dress Kamala Harris
According to WWD's Booth Moore, designers and stylists are clamoring to dress the incoming VP — but nobody is willing to comment or talk about it, perhaps because Harris doesn't want too much focus on her clothing. Still, the interest is already out there, with whole websites being made to track the contents of her closet. {WWD}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

kamala harris elle cover november 2020
News

Kamala Harris Covers the November Issue of 'Elle'

It'll hit newsstands on election day.

jonathan majors gq cover interview
News

Must Read: Jonathan Majors Covers 'GQ,' Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Enduring and Symbolic Style

Plus, Black women on embracing cottagecore.

Zendaya 2019 Emmys
News

Must Read: Zendaya Covers 'Elle', Ulta Beauty and Target Announce Partnership

Plus, Julia Sarr-Jamois named fashion director at British "Vogue."

slack-imgs (3)
News

Must Read: Zendaya Covers 'Allure,' Condé Nast Makes Climate Commitment

Plus, Chanel reschedules show due to national strike in Paris.