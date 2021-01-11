Must Read: Kamala Harris's 'Vogue' Cover Stirs Controversy, Zendaya Covers 'GQ'

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Vogue got too familiar, too fast with Kamala Harris cover, writes Robin Givhan

Vogue's February 2020 cover, starring Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, made waves when it dropped — but perhaps not for the reasons the magazine hoped. As far as Robin Givhan is concerned, the Tyler Mitchell-lensed issue too quickly dispensed with the formalities and respect that should surround the incoming VP. {The Washington Post}

Zendaya covers GQ

Zendaya fronts the February 2020 issue of GQ, wearing a bunch of tomboyish fashion, courtesy of Law Roach, in the images by Tyrell Hampton. In the accompanying story, she chats with Hunter Harris about discovering who she is in lockdown and her most challenging role yet. {GQ}

Naomi Osaka is now a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador

Japanese-American tennis player Naomi Osaka was named the newest face of Louis Vuitton. She's slated to appear in her first ad campaign for the brand this spring. "Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion," Osaka said, in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}

Naomi Osaka with Nicolas Ghesquière. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Jodie Turner-Smith stars in Elle's January digital cover

Jodie Turner-Smith, best known for her role in 'Queen & Slim', fronts the January 2020 digital cover of Elle, where she wears the new Gucci x The North Face collaboration in images shot by Ruth Ossai. She also talks with Véronique Hyland about her upcoming roles and acting while pregnant. {Elle}

Everybody wants to dress Kamala Harris

According to WWD's Booth Moore, designers and stylists are clamoring to dress the incoming VP — but nobody is willing to comment or talk about it, perhaps because Harris doesn't want too much focus on her clothing. Still, the interest is already out there, with whole websites being made to track the contents of her closet. {WWD}

