Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington at the 1995 Met Gala

Christy Turlington Burns, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss at the 1995 Met Gala. Photo: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Fashion weeks may not be what they used to be, but at the couture "shows" in Paris this week, there was some of the OG supermodel stunt casting we've come to expect from such events.

At Kim Jones's debut outing for Fendi on Wednesday, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington showed up to model their friend's first-ever couture designs. It was an exciting moment in an era sadly devoid of the supermodel content we crave.

This felt like as good a reason as any to throw it back to this decades-old photo of the three of them posing together in sleek, streamlined gowns at the 1995 Met Gala. Moss's strappy pale-yellow Calvin Klein dress is especially memorable to me, but Campbell and Turlington looked fantastic as well. In a way, each gown pretty accurately reflects the style of the woman wearing it: Moss's embodies her sexy nonchalance, Campbell's her bold glamour and Turlington's her classic elegance.

The photo invites the viewer to ask themself: Are you a Kate, a Naomi or a Christy? Shop a few options for each in the gallery below.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.