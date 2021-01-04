Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katharine Hepburn in a Roomy Pant Suit

She's a pioneer of the American sportswear aesthetic.
Katharine Hepburn in 1952. 

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

A pioneer of the American sportswear aesthetic, Katharine Hepburn embraced wide-legged, roomy trousers long before her Old Hollywood peers. She was a fashion trailblazer, in that she literally wore menswear-inspired blazers instead of the tailored dresses popular during the height of her fame. Now, Hepburn's looks are far less daring in terms of what women on the big screen wear off duty, but they're still inspiring — and just damn good. 

Hepburn challenged fashion norms by prioritizing comfort and autonomy. It would take other movie stars decades to catch up to her sartorial nonchalance, which is perhaps why 70-year-old images of the actor are so alluring. A particular image of Hepburn in 1952, arriving to film "The Millionairess," is a perfect example of her understated chicness: a loose-fitting suit, complete with a white collarless undershirt and a classic suit vest. A pair of loafers and white high socks round out the look. 

Ahead, shop pieces will help you channel Hepburn's iconic personal style. 

