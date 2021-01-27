Great Outfits in Fashion History: Keira Knightley in Early Erdem

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

She may have been a Karl Lagerfeld muse (and an official face for Chanel perfume), but Keira Knightley has also long been an advocate for emerging fashion talent in the U.K.

In 2008, Erdem was but a three-year-old brand, and it already had a very big name its corner. Knightley first wore one of Erdem Moralioglu's designs — the white lace closing look from his Spring 2007 show — to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2007. Then, she endorsed the brand yet again by arriving to a party in London in 2008 in a purple mini from its Fall 2008 collection. At that point, she was an internationally-recognized actor known for her roles in films like "Pride and Prejudice" and "Atonement," as well as massive franchises like "Pirates of the Caribbean." For her to wear a young British label not once, but twice? Erdem's fate as a name-to-watch in the fashion industry was pretty much sealed.

The relationship between Erdem and Knightley has continued to blossom over the years, with Moralioglu creating custom looks for the actor and her wearing it to big Hollywood events. (She's even gotten first dibs on runway pieces, wearing them mere hours after they debuted at fashion week.) Still, her second ever look from the brand remains a favorite: It featured fleurette 3-D embellishments on the bodice and a pleated layered skirt, in a rich purple jewel tone. Knightley had her hair in a low messy bun with wispy bangs; makeup consisted of a strong cat-eye and a rosy lip.

