Must Read: The KKW Beauty x Coty Deal Is Official, SZA Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

KKW Beauty and Coty make it official

This week, Coty closed the deal to acquire a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty for $200 million, WWD reports. As part of this new partnership, the brand is expected to enter new categories in the coming years, including skin care in fiscal 2022. "Kim shares our true passion for beauty products, and this acquisition allows us to leverage our respective strengths for mutual benefit and value creation," Sue Nabi, chief executive officer of Coty, told WWD. {WWD}

SZA covers Cosmopolitan

SZA is Cosmopolitan's February 2021 cover girl, photographed by Djeneba Aduayom. The recording artist talks 2020, the Grammys and what she wants her legacy to be in the accompanying profile, written by the magazine's beauty director, Julee Wilson. {Cosmopolitan}

Photo: Djeneba Aduayom/Courtesy of Hearst

What's happening with Bottega Veneta's social media?

As Alexandra Mondalek pointed out in Business of Fashion, Bottega Veneta appears to have wiped its presence from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The reason — a campaign, reveal or something bigger? Still unknown. {Business of Fashion}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.