Behold: Lady Gaga's Custom Schiaparelli Golden Inauguration Dove

Gaga bless America.
Lady Gaga has literally never shown up not dressed for the occasion, and on Inauguration Day 2021 — we did it, Joe! — the performer did not disappoint (where vocals or fashion were concerned). 

Stefani Germanotta had the honor of singing the national anthem at Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, and her ensemble of choice was just as grand as the occasion itself. The singer appeared in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry, with a look that featured a voluminous, princess-like red silk faille skirt and fitted cashmere navy blue jacket. 

To add a touch more drama and a whole heap of symbolism to the peaceful transition of power for which the U.S. has long prided itself, the jacket was adorned with an oversized golden brooch in the shape of a dove. (On Tuesday, the singer had posted an image from the Capitol with a message calling for peace — it's clear what is on her mind at the moment.)

On the beauty front, Lady Gaga matched her makeup to her outfit, wearing a cherry-red lipstick the same tone as her skirt and wrapping her hair up into a crown braid woven through with a ribbon.

As for his thoughts on designing a look for a historic occasion, Roseberry shared the following statement, via a press release: "As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired. Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America."

Or, as some might say.... Gaga bless America.

