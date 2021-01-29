LESET Is Hiring A Development & Production Assistant In Los Angeles, CA

Guided by the principles that one should never sacrifice comfort for style when they can have both, LESET delivers elevated essentials at an accessible price point. Night in. Night out. LESET.

ABOUT LESET:

LESET, founded in 2019 by Lili Chemla, is a play on the French term for “The Set.”

Whether it is the set of people in your life, finding yourself in the right set of circumstances, or pairing together the perfect outfit, there is no greater feeling than when things are all set.

Guided by the principles that one should never sacrifice comfort for style when they can have both, LESET delivers elevated essentials at an accessible price point.

Night in. Night out. LESET.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Key role in executing local development and production. Working closely with our close-knit team to ensure quality, deadlines, clear communication channels and a positive work environment. Managing relationships and workflow with outside vendors and keeping up to date records for internal team. Report to head of development & production.

This person must be able to help coordinate the day-to-day development and production process, including but not limited to:

Playing an integral role in managing outside vendors to produce seasonal sample lines and full line production. Including coordination of pattern makers, sewers, fabrics mills, factories, fit models etc

Keeping up to date status reports within the LESET systems

Manage library of patterns, patterncards, style numbers, and tech packs

Assist in fabric and trim ordering and inventory management

Creation and upkeep of seasonal linesheets to be market ready

Data entry for any material assets and costing

Assure all production meet QC standards

MUST BE: Highly motivated, Communicative, Detail Oriented, Flexible, Conscientious, Responsible, and Kind.

MUST HAVE: 2+ years’ experience in the fashion industry

We are excited to continue to grow our team with the right candidate! Please apply with resume and cover letter to press@leset.com subject line: Dev/Prod Assistant.