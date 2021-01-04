Lindsay Peoples Wagner Named Editor-in-Chief of The Cut

The editor of "Teen Vogue" (and former The Cut staffer) will replace Stella Bugbee, who announced her departure in October.

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

After two years at Teen Vogue, Lindsay Peoples Wagner is returning to New York Magazine's The Cut as its top editor.

On Monday, the magazine shared that its former market editor will replace Stella Bugbee as editor-in-chief of The Cut.

"I cannot wait to see what Lindsay does as The Cut's new editor-in-chief," said David Haskell, the editor-in-chief of New York Magazine, in a statement. "She is that extraordinary thing: a leader with a vision, someone in firm command of the terrain while also able to see beyond the horizon. Her time at The Cut was memorable — legendary, even — and she gets what makes it such a special publication. She will arrive at a time of massive change in the lives of The Cut's audience, as well as in the fashion and media industries, and I'm certain she has the confidence and imagination to meet that opportunity and build on Stella Bugbee's phenomenal legacy."

Peoples Wagner started her career as an intern at Teen Vogue, and later held fashion roles at Style.com and O, The Oprah Magazine. She then worked at The Cut for three years; during her time there, she published widely-read work on what it's like to be Black in fashion and the lack of race and size diversity in street style photography.

For a young person in fashion media, she has a very long list of accolades, including an ASME Next Award for outstanding achievement by magazine journalists under the age of 30. She also made it on the 2020 Forbes "30 Under 30" and 2020 "Root 100" lists.

Peoples Wagner has always put inclusivity and representation at the top of her style agenda, and she's continually demonstrated that an interest in fashion does not minimize one's intellect. Just last year, she co-founded the Black In Fashion Council, a collective that calls for better, long-term advancement opportunities for Black professionals in the fashion and beauty industries.

"We're all multifaceted human beings, and we can enjoy fashion and want to enjoy some fun but also really care about the state of the world and where we are in politics," Peoples Wagner said in an interview with The New York Times. "I think The Cut has done a really good job of not putting women in boxes.”

