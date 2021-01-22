Must Read: Why Every Makeup Brand Is Launching Skin Care, 15 Percent Pledge Debuts Career Board

Photo: Mario Carlini - Iguana Press/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Why is every makeup brand launching skin care?

As color cosmetics brands like Morphe and Huda Beauty branch out into the skin-care category, Rachel Strugatz explores whether every makeup company needs a skin line and how to expand successfully for Business of Fashion. One reason so many makeup brands are getting into skin care? "As the pandemic drags on, and housebound consumers go longer without wearing makeup, skin care will start to look even more attractive to color brands," writes Strugatz. {Business of Fashion}

15 Percent Pledge launches career board

On Thursday, the 15 Percent Pledge introduced its own career board, with the mission of ending the wage gap by helping create equal representation "one new hire at a time." Per a description from the organization, "this is a space for change to take shape." Brands interested in listing a job posting to the board can email careers@15pp.org. {15 Percent Pledge}

David Yi on his upcoming book

David Yi, founder of Very Good Light, discusses his upcoming book, "Pretty Boys" in an interview with WWD's Alexa Tietjen. Set to make its debut in June, the book "[presents] historical context to timely topics such as gender identity and the ubiquity of Western beauty standards," writes Tietjen. Yi also discusses Biden Beauty, the politics of beauty and the rise of hypermasculinity in the interview. {WWD}

Athleta launches extended sizing

Activewear brand Athleta has added more than 350 styles in extended sizes from 1X to 3X in stores and online. It has also pledged that by spring of this year, the number of extended-size styles will surpass 500, accounting for 70% of the brand collection. Along with these extended sizes, Athleta is incorporating "size-inclusive mannequins for more accurate representation" in all of its 200 stores and all of its 5,500 associates will undergo "comprehensive inclusive sizing training." {Fashionista inbox}

6 Gallery 6 Images

Madewell partners with florists for its spring collection

On Friday, Madewell unveiled its spring collection preview, a lineup of relaxed silhouettes, jumpsuits and comfortable layering pieces created by Madewell Head of Design Joyce Lee and her team. To showcase the new pieces, the retailer partnered with florists including Ryan Norville, Sophia Moreno Bunge and Ryan Rose for a bloom-filled photo shoot. {Fashionista inbox}



