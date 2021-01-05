The MatchesFashion Winter Sale Is Very, Very Good

Photo: Imaxtree

The first few weeks after the holidays are when we expect to see major discounts from our favorite brands and retailers. The 2021 sales season is kicking off especially strong, as retailers emerge from an especially difficult 12 months and look to offload inventory. There are markdowns at Net-a-Porter, Farfetch and pretty much every luxury e-commerce destination favored by the fashion crowd — but we're turning our eyes to MatchesFashion's winter shopping event, as it has some of the most major reductions we've seen on brands like The Row, Khaite, Simone Rocha, Wales Bonner and more.

MatchesFashion's sale is currently advertising up to 70% off across categories including apparel, bags, shoes, accessories and home. It's expected to go on through January, but you don't want to wait on any products you've had your eyes on all 2020. Click through the gallery below to see some of the items on our editors' wish lists, from a #fashiontheology dress to Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-approved denim.

19 Gallery 19 Images

