Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Meg Ryan's Overgrown '90s Bangs

At this point, I'm a decades-long fan of Meg Ryan's hair. (Meg Ryan, the person, too — but, really, her hair.) But for today, let's focus in on a particular hairstyle she had going on back in 1995 at a charity picnic: wispy, overgrown bangs stretched slightly past the eyebrows, dropping down behind a pair of perfectly-1995-but-definitely-being-sold-now-at-Urban-Outfitters sunglasses.

Shorter than a bob and verging on a mullet (but, like, in a good way?), the cut could have easily become soccer mom-esque, were it not for the disheveled, piece-y styling of it. Ryan's dark roots and buttery, multi-tonal blonde highlights give it even less polish, making it a fully enviable hairstyle, and even a surprisingly timeless one. (Fine, I probably won't be getting this cut anytime soon, but I'm pretty sure Miley Cyrus already did.)

Since the key to this style is the tousled, textural element of the hair, I've rounded up some products that can help mimic both that roughed-up effect and the gleaming shine that makes Ryan's hair look so damn good. And don't worry, these picks will work for any cut, even if you're not feeing so bold as to dabble in an almost-mullet yourself. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) 'em all.

