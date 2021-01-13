Mega Mega Projects is Hiring a Wholesale Account Manager In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a full service agency based in downtown New York City. We offer PR, Wholesale, Digital Marketing and Consulting services to jewelry brands.

Photo: Mega Mega Projects

Mega Mega Projects is a full service agency based in downtown New York City. We offer PR, Wholesale, Digital Marketing and Consulting services to jewelry brands.

Applicants must be creative and independent sales professionals with a desire to generate growth and strong results. The right candidate will be highly motivated and committed to expanding sales while also nurturing existing accounts and organically building a brand's wholesale business - sometimes from the ground up.

This role currently offers the ability to work remotely. We may consider candidates outside of New York City.

Responsibilities Include:

● Regularly engage with current and potential accounts to ensure retailer relationships are maintained and expanded

● Schedule and attend showroom appointments during market, virtual market, and at trade shows

● Communicate with buyers regularly to promote strong sell through, introduce new lines, hear feedback, and receive sales reports

● Conduct product trainings, plan and organize trunk shows

● Research new stores and markets

● Develop and implement sales strategies for new and existing clients

● Monthly and seasonal reporting

Requirements Include:

● 2-3 years of wholesale experience

● Existing buyer relationships

● Experience in the jewelry market

● Experience with NuORDER preferred or other wholesale platforms

● Exceptional communication skills

● Attention to detail and consistent follow through

● Ability to multi-task and delegate

● Highly self-motivated, willing to take initiative

● Ability to merchandise jewelry and prepare collections for market

● Some knowledge of retail math and strong analytical skills

● Ability and willingness to travel

● Proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Please email cover letter and resume to lauren@megamegaprojects.com