Mega Mega Projects Is Seeking A Sales Intern In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a multi-label Designer Jewelry and Accessories Showroom based in downtown New York City providing PR, Sales, Digital Marketing, Social Media Services and Consulting to fashion brands.

Photo: Mega Mega Projects

Mega Mega Projects is a multi-label Designer Jewelry and Accessories Showroom based in downtown New York City providing PR, Sales, Digital Marketing, Social Media Services and Consulting to fashion brands. This position will be primarily virtual with opportunity for in-person work at our NYC Showroom, provided the necessary conditions. Please note this is an unpaid internship; college credit can be provided.

We are looking for enthusiastic, motivated and detail-oriented interns to start immediately for the Spring 2021 semester. Our Internship Program is intended to give participants a thorough understanding of the Fashion Wholesale industry through detailed training and hands-on experience, ultimately preparing you for an entry-level position in the fashion industry.

Responsibilities

Interns will work alongside the Sales Team to help with, but not limited to:

• Writing purchase and consignment orders

• Fulfilling store product requests

• Managing client inventory, product data, and imagery

• Researching and managing store/buyer contacts

• Assisting with FW21 Market prep and virtual buying appointments

• Generally assisting the team

Requirements

• Proficiency in Excel

• Professional written and verbal skills

• A strong, analytical, and detail-oriented work ethic

• Passionate about the fashion industry and are excited to learn more about sales

• Major plus if you have prior experience in the Fashion industry or have a good understanding of Fashion GPS and/or NuORDER software

• Current student or recent graduate (college credit available, but not required)

• Remote work availability from 2-3 days per week

We are more than willing to provide training to the right candidate. Possibility to be hired on after internship, for the right candidate.

To apply for a Sales Internship position, please email your resume to: maggie@megamegaprojects.com