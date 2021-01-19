Sponsored Story

MeiraT Is Hiring A Social Media Marketing and Sales Associate In Fort Lee, NJ

The person hired for this job will be responsible for creating social media marketing and sales assets for MeiraT.
The person hired for this job will be responsible for creating social media marketing and sales assets for MeiraT. This includes taking and editing product images for customer line sheets and online sales platforms and editing all production assets for digital and physical platforms. They will assist with designing various projects ranging from online marketing communications to special initiatives for e-commerce, online sales, maintaining pictures of products, updating and creating technology and marketing initiatives.

The ideal candidate will have strong creative skills and the ability to use Camera raw filter within photoshop.

Responsibilities

  • Take high-quality pictures of delicate jewelry and accessory products for web and line sheets
  • Take and Retouch pictures with product, make sure they are refined enough for the website, social media and other digital platforms
  • Photoshop all kinds of visuals and images for trade shows, pop-ups and showroom
  • SEO, google ads, shopify backend, web development
  • Collaborate with the team to ensure consistency of designs across various media outlets
  • Create compelling and effective logos, designs, print and digital media
  • Maintain awareness of current industry and technology standards, social media, competitive landscape and market trends
  • Creating proposals for department stores

Qualifications

  • Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop)
  • Must be proficient in Camera raw filter within photoshop.
  • Extremely knowledgable in Instagram and social media platforms.
  • Experience with shopify or other e-commerce platforms
  • Works well in fast paced environment, result oriented work ethic, communication and organizational skills.

Skills

  • Photoshop
  • Adobe suite
  • Knowledgeable in SEO, digital marketing, technology

To Apply: Please send your resume to chantal.ulmer@gmail.com.


